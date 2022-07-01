 

SPONSORED: McMillen’s Displays the Newest Addition to Their Growing Line of American-Made Flooring Products

Friday, July 1, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Charlie aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet is displaying the newest addition to their growing line of American-Made flooring products.


NEW PERGO waterproof luxury vinyl tile and plank

McMillen's 2

This product is made to withstand all the wear and tear of families, kids, and pets.

It is available in all the deep visuals of wood, tile, and stone.

McMillen’s is the ONLY dealer in the area that carries this exclusive line of Pergo LVT.

McMillen's b

HOLIDAY HOURS:

Friday, July 1: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
CLOSED: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
*Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, July 5th.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet – Commercial and Residential
814-764-5651
Exit 64, South of I-80, Route 66, Clarion, Pa.
Pat McMillen, Owner

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


