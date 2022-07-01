 

St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Set For Saturday

Friday, July 1, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

St.-Josephs-fourth-of-july-5K (1)LUCINDA, Pa. – St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk, a pre-festival kick-off event to the 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration, will be held this Saturday, July 2, at 8:00 a.m.

The event will start at the historic Lucinda Train Station at 1040 Lander Drive, in Lucinda, and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Rt. 66 N.

Pre-registration is encouraged and limited race day registration begins at 7:00 a.m.

The event, now in its eighth running, will be held rain or shine on the beautiful Rail 66 Country Trail.

Entertainment will be provided by Absolute Clarion DJ Services.

Pre-registration forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5k, or by calling 814-226-7288.

Proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.

2022 Photo - Race logo standard with text (1)


