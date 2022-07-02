7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Light north wind.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.
Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
