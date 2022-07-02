 

90’s Weekend Fundraiser for Clarion Free Library Set for July 15, 16

Saturday, July 2, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion Free LibraryCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get out your scrunchies and dust off your Tamagotchi for a 90’s weekend fundraiser benefiting the Friends of the Clarion Free Library, on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16.

This two-day event will be held at Mechanistic Brewing Co. located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.

On Friday, July 15th, test your 90’s music knowledge and show off your best Britney impression with 90’s music bingo at 7:00 p.m. and 90’s karaoke at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 16th, join the Friends of the Clarion Free Library from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for an evening of 90’s nostalgia. This family-friendly event will feature face painting and tie-dying from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Get your photo taken in the polaroid photo booth. Relive your favorite day of the school year with the “Faux-lastic” book fair. Enjoy basket raffles throughout the evening with all proceeds benefiting the Clarion Free Library. And, of course, don’t forget to come in your favorite 90’s apparel to compete in our “Best Dressed” competition at 8:00 p.m.!

This event is hosted by the Friends of the Clarion Free Library, a member-supported nonprofit organization that advocates, fundraises, and provides support for the Clarion Free Library.

For more information, find the Friends of the Clarion Free Library on Facebook or email [email protected]


