Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Flaky Cheddar-Chive Biscuits

These wonderful, buttery biscuits complement any dinner!

Ingredients

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder



2 teaspoons sugar1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup cold butter, cubed1 cup shredded cheddar cheese3 tablespoons minced fresh chives1 cup buttermilk

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, whisk the first 5 ingredients. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; stir in cheese and chives. Add buttermilk; stir just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead gently 8-10 times.

-Pat or roll dough to 3/4-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. biscuit cutter. Place 2 in. apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

