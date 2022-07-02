Elizabeth Lee (Hornbeck) Winget, 67, of Cranberry Township, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on 25 June 2022.

Betsy was born in Weston, WV, on August 1, 1954, but spent most of her early life in Franklin, PA, and attended Rocky Grove High School.

She was a gracious, affectionate, and caring woman whose pride was in being there for her family.

She was also a volunteer during her husband’s military career as the Family Readiness Liaison Leader during multiple deployments, giving guidance, moral support and running activities 24/7 to Active Army and Army Reserve Units.

Her life’s passion was looking after her grandchildren who meant the world to her.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Hornbeck and Lorraine (Clevenger) Rossey, a brother, Robert Hornbeck, and a sister, Susan Grampp.

She leaves behind her husband, Steven Winget, her children, Craig (Linda) Denny of Cranberry Township, Joseph (Amy) Denny of Evans City, and James Cody Winget (Mary) of Mars, her grandchildren, Michael Denny, Brian Denny, Cierra Denny, Cassie Denny, Ella Winget and Griffin Winget, and a sister, Deborah Hornbeck of Franklin, PA.

She also leaves behind many numerous nieces and nephews who she loved and adored.

She also leaves her beloved dog Bella Rose and her other furry children Duke, Mickey, and Callie.

In accordance with her wishes, Betsy will be cremated and there will not be any formal service in her honor.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at her residence on July, 1 2022, from 3-8 pm.

The family requests any memorial donations be made in her name to the Cranberry Township Public Library, the Cranberry Volunteer EMT, or the Butler County Humane Society.

Professional arrangements entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.