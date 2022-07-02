Franklin “Earl” Salser, of Knox, was born July 19, 1940, in Knox, to the late Homer and Mary Stewart Salser.

He passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at West Penn Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

He was 81 years old.

Earl grew up loving to ride his bike, go fishing, play little league baseball, and just hanging out with the guys.

He graduated from Keystone High School.

Earl married his high school sweetheart, the former Rhonda Weeter, on July 21, 1961, and they were married for almost 61 years.

Earl and Rhonda had two sons: Scott A. Salser, born in 1962, who preceded Earl in death on December 18, 2021, and Gregg A. Salser, born in 1965.

Earl’s daughter-in-law, Karen K. Salser (Scott’s wife) and granddaughter, Delia, age 16, who loves to dance and is a Junior at Indiana High School, live in Indiana (PA); son Gregg, resides in Ft. Wayne, Indiana; granddaughter Elizabeth “Lizzy” is an Art major and attends Ball State in Indiana, and grandson Derric is a U.S. Marine, stationed in Japan.

His brother, Carl “Buck” Salser, resides in Knox and brother, Teddy Salser, now lives in Virginia. His baby brother, Donnie, is deceased as well as sister, Carolyn Fay Master.

The family is small but includes a few nieces and nephews; Amy, Julie, Patrick, Jeff, Melanie, Eric and David.

When at all possible, the brothers always spent the first day of trout (referred to by Rhonda as “Brothers Bonding Day”) up north on Salmon Creek.

Earl loved to fish, especially fly fishing, and spent every opportunity he could on a creek somewhere.

As a family and then as a couple Earl and Rhonda liked to vacation.

It might be as simple as tenting at Tionesta Dam or as elaborate as driving across the country stopping at many National Parks.

As a couple, there were only two states they did not visit, North Dakota and Oregon.

A 50th Anniversary adventure took Earl and Rhonda on a two-week land and sea trip to Alaska, where Earl enjoyed catching fresh Salmon.

Traveling and cruising became something that often ended up in their itinerary and both enjoyed.

Brother-in-law, Ed Weeter and sister-in-law, Linda, took Earl and Rhonda to Jacksonville, Florida, a number of times and they would wander down the Florida coast spending 3-4 weeks in a little condo right on the ocean. March is a great time there.

Earl worked for Knox Glass moving to the mold shop in Reno, where he served a three-year apprenticeship, then continued working until retiring due to the closing of Knox Glass.

From there, Earl took a job in the mold shop of Brockway Glass and after 15 years, again retired.

He was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church and going on Lay Witness Missions for many years and sharing he and Rhonda’s love for Christ took them to many states where they met and stayed with some wonderful families.

He was an Adult Sunday School Teacher at the church for many years, loved studying and preparing the lessons and really missed this when he was not able to do so anymore.

Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Route 338, Knox.

The Edenburg Lodge #550 of Knox will conduct a masonic service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the church.

Funeral services will follow in the church with Reverend Wade Barto, pastor of the Knox United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Franklin Earl Salser to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Earl’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

