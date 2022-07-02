Local Man Accused of Using Counterfeit Bills at Dollar General

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to pay for his purchases at the Dollar General store in New Bethlehem with counterfeit money.

According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 34-year-old Timothy Alan Fling, of Fairmount City, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 30:

– Forgery – Utters Forged Writing, Felony 2

– Theft By Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint, the Southern Clarion County Police Department launched an investigation on June 8 after receiving video footage from the Dollar General located at 612 Broad Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, regarding counterfeit money used at the store.

Upon initially speaking with the employees of the store, police learned that Timothy Fling, entered the store on Thursday, June 2, at 9:52 p.m., and attempted to purchase seven items with counterfeit bills. The total of the attempted purchase was $22.57, the complaint states.

A copy of a receipt was printed out and provided to the police department along with the confiscated fake money.

Upon reviewing the counterfeit money, all the bills, a $50.00, a $20.00, and a $10.00 bill, have the wording “Motion Picture Use” at the top portion, and on the right side is the wording “Movie Prop Use Only,” with the word “Copy” written on the left, the complaint indicates.

On June 9, a Southern Clarion County Police Department officer conducted a follow-up interview with the involved employees of the store. Both employees stated that Fling used the $10.00 bill and the $20.00 bill to purchase the items and then he was informed it was fake money. Fling then handed the employees a $50.00 bill and said that he didn’t need this either. The employees reported they placed the bills in a safe and told Fling they were going to call the police. Fling then returned the items to the shelves, according to the complaint.

On June 10, police interviewed Fling who admitted to using the counterfeit bills. He told police that while he was sitting in a booth at Burger King, in New Bethlehem, he noticed money laying on a railing outside of the restaurant. Fling said he went outside, retrieved the money, and stuck it in his pocket, according to the complaint.

He was asked if he looked at the money before he stuck it in his pocket, and Fling replied “no.” He then stated that he left Burger King and went to the Dollar General to get groceries, according to the complaint.

Police asked Fling if he knew the money was fake when we bought the items, and he stated he did not. He stated that once he handed the cashier the $20.00, the cashier told him it was fake, and when he gave the $10.00 to see if it was also fake, the cashier said it was. Fling said he had then given the $50.00 to the cashier, who told him that due to the money being fake, they had to take possession and call the police, the complaint indicates.

Fling stated “several times” that he did not know the money was fake or he would have never taken it, and he wrote a written statement regarding the incident, the complaint notes.

On June 14, police retrieved June 2 video footage from Burger King. Fling was observed on the footage getting up out of the booth, walking out the door, and coming back inside with the money in his right hand. Fling is then seen sitting down in the booth looking at the money, putting it in his pocket, and exiting the restaurant, according to the complaint.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for July 13, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

