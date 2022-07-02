 

Police Seeking Information on Theft from Farmington Township Business

Saturday, July 2, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on a theft that occurred at a business in Farmington Township.

According to police, the theft occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at Cyphert’s Lawn Care located at 8162 Route 36 in Tylersburg, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown individual broke into Cyphert’s Lawn Care money box and stole $250.00.

The individual is described as a white non-Hispanic male with a tattoo on his upper left shoulder. The male appeared to be driving a smaller SUV or hatch-back vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Marienville Police barracks at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, July 1, 2022.


