Clarion County’s Oldest Independence Day Event: St. Joseph’s 4th of July Celebration Set for Monday

LUCINDA, Pa. – St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration will be held July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the parish grounds in Lucinda.

(PHOTO: Great food, games, prizes and music await visitors to the annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda, Clarion county’s oldest Independence Day event.)

As a pre-festival kick-off, St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk took place on Saturday at 8 AM at the historic Lucinda Train Station.

The schedule of events on July 4 is as follows:

10 a.m. – Dinner ticket sales will open.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Traditional all-you-can-eat chicken and ham dinners will be served, featuring homemade pie & soup with their famous homemade noodles. Takeouts will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner prices are Adults: $12 Children 6 – 12: $6 Children under 6: Free. Nearly 2,000 dinners are served each year.

11 a.m. – Grounds will open featuring diverse games of skill and chance for adults and children, a concessions stand, extensive Chinese Auction, prize drawings and children’s features. A cornerstone attraction are the handmade quilts with several slated to be awarded throughout the day. A limited number will be available for purchase. A preview of the quilts is available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.

11 a.m. – Algebra One, a group from the Clarion area, will kick off the day’s live entertainment on the main grounds featuring traditional Celtic and folk music; Joe Walters of Strattanville will perform acoustic originals and well-known cover titles at the outdoor dining area.

11:30 a.m. – Called-number games will begin in the lower level of the social hall and will continue throughout the afternoon.

12 noon – The first of 3 larger-prize called-number games will be held in the lower level of the social hall.

12:30 p.m. – Sean Carey & The Transit Band of Oil City will begin the afternoon’s performances on the main grounds featuring a variety of classic hits, oldies, folk tunes and originals.

1 p.m. – Clarion resident Andy Lingwall will entertain at the outdoor dining area with a mix of folk, country and rock classics.

1:30 p.m. – The second of three larger-prize called-number games will be held in the lower level of the social hall.

3:00 p.m. – Zero To One of Wellsboro will conclude the day’s performances with electronic/EDM music on the main grounds.

3:30 p.m. – The last of three larger-prize called-number games will be held in the lower level of the social hall.

4 p.m. – Grand Prize drawing, worth over $10,000, will be held. Awards include a $5,000 cash prize, VR game system, gift certificates, and other major cash awards.

In total, more than $40,000 in cash and prizes is to be awarded with proceeds from the day’s events benefiting St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese.

The celebration will be held rain or shine on the canopy-covered parish grounds. The children’s playground is adjacent to the festivities and St. Joseph Church, erected in 1893, will be open to visitors. The parish complex is located at 112 Rectory Lane along Rt. 66 in Lucinda (I-80 Exit 60, Rt. 66 north 10 miles) and is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park. The grounds are handicap accessible. Parking areas surround the grounds and a parking shuttle will be available. Reserved parking spaces will be available for those who cannot attend the festival but want to purchase a carry-out dinner. For more information visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook @stjoseph4thofjuly or call 814-226-7288.

