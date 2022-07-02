Vickie L. Duncan, age 67, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening June 30, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born May 24, 1955, in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Dean A. Snyder and Dorismae L. Johnson Snyder.

She was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion State College.

Vickie married Christopher L. Duncan on April 14, 2007, and he survives.

She was self-employed as a bookkeeper for various local business.

Vickie’s #1 hobby was photography, one of her photos winning a spot in the PA Great Outdoors magazine.

She enjoyed going on Jeep rides, hiking and exploring.

Survivors include her husband, Chris; son Zack Heck of Clarion, and daughter Erin Heck and fiancé Ray Terwilliger of Dubois.

Vickie is also survived by her siblings: Larry Snyder and wife Ruth, and Trudy Alexander, all of Clarion.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Alexander.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the funeral homes with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Vickie L. Duncan to UPMC Cancer Center (https://hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving/).

Online condolences may be sent to Vickie’s family at www.rupertfunerahomes.com

