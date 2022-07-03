The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

