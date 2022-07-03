 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Summertime Slaw

Sunday, July 3, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A huge hit at fourth of July celebrations!

Ingredients

3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup white vinegar

1/3 cup canola oil
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
1 package (14 ounces) of coleslaw mix
2 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped
1 large onion, chopped
1 small green pepper, chopped
1 small sweet red pepper, chopped
1/2 cup sweet pickle relish

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, oil, water, salt, pepper, and, if desired, pepper flakes. Cook and stir over medium heat until the mixture comes to a boil. Cook 2 minutes longer or until sugar is dissolved. Cool to room temperature, stirring several times.

-In a large salad bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, tomatoes, onion, peppers, and pickle relish. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with a slotted spoon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


