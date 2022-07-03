Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Summertime Slaw

A huge hit at fourth of July celebrations!

Ingredients

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup white vinegar



1/3 cup canola oil1 tablespoon water1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional1 package (14 ounces) of coleslaw mix2 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped1 large onion, chopped1 small green pepper, chopped1 small sweet red pepper, chopped1/2 cup sweet pickle relish

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar, oil, water, salt, pepper, and, if desired, pepper flakes. Cook and stir over medium heat until the mixture comes to a boil. Cook 2 minutes longer or until sugar is dissolved. Cool to room temperature, stirring several times.

-In a large salad bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, tomatoes, onion, peppers, and pickle relish. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with a slotted spoon.

