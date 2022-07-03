Hearing for Clarion Man Facing Domestic Violence Charges Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion man facing assault charges following an incident of alleged domestic violence is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 46-year-old Thomas Eugene McIlvaine is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at 2:00 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject other to physical contact, Summary

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatched Clarion Borough Police around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, to a residence on South 5th Avenue, in Clarion Borough, for an individual stating his “mom’s boyfriend was intoxicated and irritated,” according to a criminal complaint.

Police arrived on the scene around 2:02 a.m. and spoke with a known juvenile who was waiting in the driveway. The juvenile advised that his mother’s boyfriend, Thomas McIlvaine, was inside the residence “drunk,” and making threats. The juvenile then advised police he watched McIlvaine hit his mother, the complaint states.

Police entered the residence and observed McIlvaine seated on the couch in the living room. When an officer asked McIlvaine why police were dispatched to the residence, McIlvaine became belligerent, the complaint indicates.

Police then made contact with the victim, who was hiding in a bedroom. The victim went to the front porch with police and was interviewed separately from McIlvaine. The victim stated McIlvaine discovered she was talking to another male and started drinking. She reported McIlvaine threw his cell phone at her twice, hitting her in the left knee, and right foot, according to the complaint.

Police observed a lump and redness on the victim’s left knee and red marks on her right foot, the complaint notes.

The officer went back inside the residence and advised McIlvaine that he was under arrest for domestic violence. McIlvaine resisted at first but then complied after verbal commands, the complaint notes.

McIlvaine was arraigned at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in front of Judge Quinn.

