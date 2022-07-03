 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Leslie Todd Masco

Sunday, July 3, 2022 @ 05:07 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zHv9Mzkcm2VxLeslie Todd Masco, 52, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 14, 2022.

Todd was born on January 10, 1970 in Newark, Delaware to the late Howard L. Masco, MD and Jean Hudson Masco, who survives, of Huntsville, Alabama.

Todd attended St. Paul’s School in Clearwater, Florida; Berkeley Preparatory School, in Tampa, Florida; and Carnegie Mellon University.

He received his bachelor’s degree in physics and chemistry.

He was a private pilot and was an avid scuba diver.

He was certified in nitrox diving and went special deep water and cave diving.

Todd was also an avid player of Dungeons and Dragons.

He was the CEO of the company called Hell’s Kitchen Systems, Inc.

In addition to his mother, Jean, he survived by his brother, Howard N. “Neil” Masco and his wife Lynda, of Huntsville, Alabama.

Todd was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, Pennsylvania with Rev. Heidi Helsel, as officiant.

Interment will take place at the Amity Cemetery in Newsmansville, Pennsylvania.

Donations may be made to Austin Pets Alive, a no-kill shelter where Todd would volunteer at http://www.austinpetsalive.org/donate/.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.