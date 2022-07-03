Leslie Todd Masco, 52, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 14, 2022.

Todd was born on January 10, 1970 in Newark, Delaware to the late Howard L. Masco, MD and Jean Hudson Masco, who survives, of Huntsville, Alabama.

Todd attended St. Paul’s School in Clearwater, Florida; Berkeley Preparatory School, in Tampa, Florida; and Carnegie Mellon University.

He received his bachelor’s degree in physics and chemistry.

He was a private pilot and was an avid scuba diver.

He was certified in nitrox diving and went special deep water and cave diving.

Todd was also an avid player of Dungeons and Dragons.

He was the CEO of the company called Hell’s Kitchen Systems, Inc.

In addition to his mother, Jean, he survived by his brother, Howard N. “Neil” Masco and his wife Lynda, of Huntsville, Alabama.

Todd was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, Pennsylvania with Rev. Heidi Helsel, as officiant.

Interment will take place at the Amity Cemetery in Newsmansville, Pennsylvania.

Donations may be made to Austin Pets Alive, a no-kill shelter where Todd would volunteer at http://www.austinpetsalive.org/donate/.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com

