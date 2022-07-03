Shippenville Man Accused of Accepting Rent Down Payment for House He Doesn’t Own

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is in hot water after allegedly accepting money toward a down payment for rent on a house that he does not own.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Joshua John Lauer on ,Wednesday, June 29, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a report from a known female victim, who stated she sent $500.00 to Joshua Lauer on May 4, 2022, as a down payment for a house she was going to rent from him. The victim was informed by Lauer that the residence was a three-bedroom house with a full basement and a one-car garage. He gave the victim an address for a house on Paint Boulevard, in Shippenville, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, Lauer told the victim that if she sent $500.00 as a down payment that night, she could come to get the keys the next day. The victim then attempted to send $500.00 to Lauer via Cash App, but it was unable to process. The victim then sent the money through Facebook Pay.

Lauer advised the victim he wanted the money that night because he needed it for court the next day and that he wouldn’t burn her, the complaint notes.

After the victim paid Lauer, she drove from Pittsburgh the following day and could not find the house. She attempted to contact Lauer, but he would not respond. The victim then received a text message stating: “JJ went to jail, and he had all but $300 and if we come up with it we can get him out.”

The victim said she knew she was going to get burnt, the complaint notes.

The owner of the referenced residence located on Paint Boulevard informed police that Lauer does not own or live at the house, the complaint indicates.

On May 16, a PSP trooper interviewed Lauer at his apartment on Greencrest Drive in Shippenville. Lauer related the original address he gave the victim could have been messed up. He indicated that he tried to have the victim pay him through CashApp for a down payment on the apartment.

According to the complaint, Lauer advised the trooper he paid his supervision fee with the money and that he told the victim he would pay her back. Lauer said he needed the money, so he didn’t go to jail and that he knew he couldn’t rent her the apartment.

The complaint notes that Lauer still has not paid the victim back for the $500.00 he took from her.

According to court documents, Lauer is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the following charge:

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

