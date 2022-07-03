State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Suspected DUI in Tionesta

FOREST/ELK CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI Arrest in Tionesta

Around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, members of Marienville-based State Police responded to Elm Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, for a report of a possible DUI suspect.

Upon contact with the operator, a 32-year-old Pittsburgh female, it was determined she was under the influence of alcohol and taken to Warren General Hospital for a blood draw.

Charges are currently pending. Police say the incident shall remain open.

The vehicle involved was a 2011 Dodge Durango.

The name of the driver was not released.

Domestic Assault in Horton Township

Ridgway-based State Police responded to a residence in Horton Township, Elk County, around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, for an inactive domestic report.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 57-year-old Brockport woman, was struck in the face multiple times causing injury.

According to police, the accused, a 66-year-old Brockport man, was arraigned and committed to the Elk County Jail.

The name of the accused was not released.

State police released the above reports on Friday, July 1, 2022.

