State Police Calls: Drug Possession at SCI Forest; DUI Crash on Route 666

Monday, July 4, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State Police genericFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession at SCI Forest

PSP Marienville was contacted by SCI Forest, located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, regarding a visitor with drugs in his/her vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession on Route 66

Around 2:44 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop along Route 66/Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a traffic violation.

Upon contact with the known operator, it was determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

The known male was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Charges are pending.

The name of the driver was not released.

DUI Crash on Route 666

Around 11:05 p.m. on Friday, July 1, PSP Marienville was requested to respond to the 8000 block of Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County, for a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival and through an investigation, it was determined that the known male driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Charges are pending certified blood results.

The name of the driver was not released.


