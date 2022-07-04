The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

