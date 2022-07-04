All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: James Queen
Monday, July 4, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
James Queen served our country in the United States Army.
Name: James Edgar Queen
Born: May 10, 1961
Died: June 13, 2022
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
James served in the 82nd Airborne Division in the United States Army from 1979 to 1982.
Click here to view a full obituary.
