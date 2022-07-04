Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fourth of July Baked Beans

These baked beans have the perfect amount of sweetness!

Ingredients

1/2 pound ground beef

1 large onion, finely chopped



1/2 cup sugar1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup ketchup1/2 cup barbecue sauce2 tablespoons yellow mustard2 tablespoons molasses1/2 teaspoon chili powder2 cans (13.7 ounces each) of beans with tomato sauce1/2 pound bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in sugars, ketchup, barbecue sauce, mustard, molasses, and chili powder. Add beans and bacon.

-Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, covered, for 45 minutes. Bake, uncovered, 10-15 minutes longer or until heated through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.