 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Shawn M Coulter

Monday, July 4, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ax7LMQqcsAp5k5Shawn M Coulter, 27, of Venus passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Born on April 19, 1995 in Franklin he was the son of Bruce and Karen Eisenman Coulter.

He attended Cranberry High School.

Shawn enjoyed muddin, camping, fishing, hunting, and hanging with friends.

He was a self taught knife maker and jack of all trades.

Shawn also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and teaching the the ways of the garage.

He is survived by his parents Bruce and Karen of Venus, brother Joshua and fiancee Chyanne Shuffstall of Rockland, and a sister Brittany Marie Coulter and companion Will Cotherman of Seneca.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Tanner, Owen, Rylei, Kara, Jaci, and Dawsin; and his grandparents Nancy and Raymond Elder of Knox and Jerry Wright of Titusville.

Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather George Eisenman, grandparents Linda Wright and Lou Coulter, an aunt Kimberly Dawn Eisenman, uncle Alan Eisenman and a cousin Adam Graham.

There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

Memorials in Shawn’s honor may be made to the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg to help defray funeral costs.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.