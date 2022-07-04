Shawn M Coulter, 27, of Venus passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Born on April 19, 1995 in Franklin he was the son of Bruce and Karen Eisenman Coulter.

He attended Cranberry High School.

Shawn enjoyed muddin, camping, fishing, hunting, and hanging with friends.

He was a self taught knife maker and jack of all trades.

Shawn also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and teaching the the ways of the garage.

He is survived by his parents Bruce and Karen of Venus, brother Joshua and fiancee Chyanne Shuffstall of Rockland, and a sister Brittany Marie Coulter and companion Will Cotherman of Seneca.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Tanner, Owen, Rylei, Kara, Jaci, and Dawsin; and his grandparents Nancy and Raymond Elder of Knox and Jerry Wright of Titusville.

Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather George Eisenman, grandparents Linda Wright and Lou Coulter, an aunt Kimberly Dawn Eisenman, uncle Alan Eisenman and a cousin Adam Graham.

There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

Memorials in Shawn’s honor may be made to the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg to help defray funeral costs.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

