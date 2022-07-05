7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
