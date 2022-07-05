Albert B. “Ab” Clark, 86, of Seneca, died at his home Friday night, July 1, 2022.

He was born in Cranberry on July 16, 1935 to the late Harry Bruce and Mary Emily (Culp) Clark.

He attended Cranberry schools.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served following the Korean War.

He received a certificate of proficiency in Basic Combat Training.

Albert served as a carpenter for the Army Engineers.

He was also a marksman for the 7th and 8th U.S. Infantry Division Rifle Team.

In his earlier years, he made a trip with his Uncle Henry to spend the summer in Alaska where his brother, Paul, was stationed in the Army.

In the fall, they picked Paul up in Seattle upon his discharge, and the three of them explored the western and southern areas of the United States.

Ab was a longtime member of the N.R.A.

He was raised in the Methodist faith.

Ab had a love for vintage Ford vehicles.

He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

He enjoyed the companionship of his family, and his dog, Jack.

Mr. Clark worked as a union carpenter for thirty years.

He built homes in the area for Bouquin and Eckert Construction.

He also worked on commercial jobs, building the visitors center at Oil Creek State Park, and upgrades to Oil City and Franklin Hospitals.

He was married to Evelyn J. (Edwards), and she preceded him in death in 1995.

Ab is survived by his brother, Paul E. Clark and his wife Cindy of Cranberry; his sister, Donna Lee McKey of Oil City; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to him, including a special nephew, Steve Lalley of Venus.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Mary Jane Gilmore, James D. Clark, Robert J. Clark, Doris S. Buzard, and Grace Whitling.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday (July 6) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Additional visitation will be held Thursday (July 7) from 11 a.m. until noon.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Thursday at noon, with Rev. Thomas Carr, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Ab’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

