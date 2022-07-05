Andrea J. Reed, 70 of Franklin, PA, and Oil City native passed away July 2, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, PA.

Born Jan. 10, 1952 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late John J. Anderton Sr. & Jeanne Louise Wolfkiel Anderton.

Andrea was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was employed by Anderson Furniture and had been employed as a caregiver for many years.

She enjoyed hiking, camping and bicycling.

Andrea is survived by her siblings: John J. Anderton Jr. & his wife Judy of Oil City, Mark Anderton of Oil City, Sylvia Dowling & her husband Patrick of Pleasantville, Amanda Bonar & her husband John of TN, as well as a sister-in-law Dolly Anderton of North East; and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Anderton.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at he convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church Improvement Fund, 35 Pearl Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhbome.com.

