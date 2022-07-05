Three Area Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Three area residents are facing felony charges for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care dependent person.

Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw, all of Franklin.

They each face the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3



– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3– Conspiracy – Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care Dependent Person, Felony 3– Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care Dependent Person, Felony 3– Conspiracy – Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3– Conspiracy – Theft by Deception – Prevent Acqu of Info, Felony 3– Theft by Deception – Prevent Acqu of Info, Felony 3– Conspiracy – Access Device Used to Obtain or Attempt to Obtain Property/Service, Felony 3– Access Device Used to Obtain or Attempt to Obtain Property/Service, Felony 3

The above charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Friday, July 1.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a report on Wednesday, June 1, from two known complainants, who stated that their father’s bank card was used by Robert Straw, Jesse Straw, and Becky Leasure to make multiple unapproved purchases and cash withdrawals totaling approximately $100,000.00.

The complainants advised that since March of 2020 their father had been cared for by Robert Straw, Jesse Straw, and Becky Leasure at a residence in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. During that time, the three individuals had control over the victim’s finances and bank card, the complaint states.

The complainants stated the house was not taken care of, had only some repair work done, and there was limited food in the house for the victim to eat.

They also noted that the bank account had been locked, and the password was later changed. The complainants spoke with bank employees and, through verbal authorization, were able to unlock the online banking.

A review of the bank records from March 2022 through the end of May 2022 showed there had been numerous cash withdrawals from multiple ATMs several times a day, and the purchases did not match what was seen in the victim’s house, the complaint indicates.

The complainants told police they asked the victim about the bank account activity, and he stated he did not make the charges, nor did he authorize them. The victim gave a statement to police indicating the same, the complaint notes.

During the investigation, police went to four different stores and spoke with the attendants.

When asked about individuals who had been there often, the clerks provided the names and descriptions of the three suspects prior to the officer asking for names, the complaint states.

This was then verified by a photograph of the three suspects in which the clerks identified each of the suspects and stated that the purchases were mostly for gas, the ATM, and the lottery machines.

One clerk even stated that the suspects had cleared her drawer, and sometimes caused a scene if she is too slow to pay out and a line backs up, the complaint indicates.

Police submitted requests to each store for surveillance and had to limit initially to only several days per location.

Interviews with the suspects revealed multiple charges and withdrawals by each suspect, the complaint notes.

Police interviewed the victim, who advised of limited repairs to the house and that he has not drank alcohol, smoked, or consumed energy drinks in the last two years.

The victim stated he allowed the suspects to go to town with his card and make specific purchases, not “all this other stuff,” the complaint states.

The victim denied giving permission to the suspects to withdraw any money from the ATM. He stated that he had limited food in the house, and the house was not kept to an acceptable cleanly standard. He also had limited clean sheets and clothes, the complaint indicates.

Robert Straw and Jesse Straw were arraigned at 10:10 a.m., on Friday, July 1, in front of District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.

Leasure was arraigned at 10:36 a.m., on Friday, July 1, in front of Judge Kirtland.

All three individuals are currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.