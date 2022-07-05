Clarion County Jail Population ‘Creeping Up’



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The number of prisoners in the Clarion County Prison is “creeping up a little bit” along with the number of psychotropic drugs and medical costs, according to reports by Warden Jeff Hornberger at the recent Prison Board meeting.

The average daily enrollment is 73.47 inmates, and as of June 30, 2022, there were 18 females, 53 males, and two temporary transfers.

“We’re starting to see a lot more mental health issues–just as we’re starting to see a lot more of that in the community,” Hornberger said. “We’re not unique in that situation. Every state and every county are dealing with the same situation.”

Four inmates went to hospitals for tests. Two inmates were admitted to two hospitals outside of Clarion County. Hornberger noted that doctors determine where inmates should be hospitalized; however, he did not release any specific security measures when inmates are assigned to other hospitals, but two officers can be assigned to guard the prisoners, increasing overtime costs.

“I will say that that has been a long process, probably almost the whole month of June, that we had two inmates admitted, and that will be reflected in our budget numbers, moving on through the year.”

One prisoner who was close to completing his/her sentence was also furloughed to a hospital for needed medical treatment; however, Clarion County is still responsible for the costs.

“I get petitions for furloughs, sometimes for incarcerated individuals for things like a medical situation or a funeral,” said Judge Sara Seidle Patton. “Sometimes a family member dies, and they’ll be given a window. They are released, and they don’t have to be supervised by a corrections officer for a period of time. Whenever that specific window closes, they’re to report back to the jail. They’re not a menace to society.”

Judge Seidle Patton reported on alternative sentencing through intermediate punishment. Five are on work release with an additional one set to start on Tuesday. There are 27 people on house arrest and two on bail supervision releases.

Hornberger praised the work of the court system with Intermediate Punishment, reducing the number of inmates.

“I thank the court because that is 27 more inmates that could be incarcerated,” Hornberger said. “This is also helping to get them back out there in the public and working to pay their debt to society. I know the specialty courts can be burdensome for staff and requires a lot of extra work but also helps the community out. We really appreciate it because it also helps keep our costs down at the jail.”

Prison Board Chairman Wayne Brosius stated the cost management report for May showed prescriptions are up to $14,226.00. The vast majority of that is due to psychotropic medications for a few prisoners.

Hornberger said it was a busy month for the jail, with 133 inmates seen by the counselor, seven inmates under suicide watch, 25 inmates seen by a psychiatrist, 60 inmates seen by the nurse, and 62 inmates seen by Seneca Medical.

The prison commissary fund continues to grow with a total of $92,480.74. The bulk of these funds come from fees paid for the use of GTL phones and GTL mobile kiosks in the building.

Hornberger explained the fund is used for anything that has to do with the inmate’s well-being, such as heating and ventilation because it mainly comes from the inmate’s profits.

“The taxpayers have never bought a uniform for the jail, bedding, or anything like that,” Hornberger said. “It’s always been paid for out of the inmate commissary fund.”

