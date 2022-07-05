Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mountain Cookies

These cookies are deliciously different!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar



2 teaspoons vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt

Filling:

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Topping:

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well.

-Shape into 1-in. balls; place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Make a deep indentation in the center of each cookie. Bake at 350° until the edges just start to brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-For the filling, in a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, flour, and vanilla until smooth. Add pecans and coconut. Spoon 1/2 teaspoon into each cookie.

-For the topping, in a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips and butter with water; stir until smooth. Stir in sugar. Drizzle over cookies.

