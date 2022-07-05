 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mountain Cookies

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These cookies are deliciously different!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt

Filling:
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Topping:
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons water
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well.

-Shape into 1-in. balls; place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Make a deep indentation in the center of each cookie. Bake at 350° until the edges just start to brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-For the filling, in a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, flour, and vanilla until smooth. Add pecans and coconut. Spoon 1/2 teaspoon into each cookie.

-For the topping, in a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips and butter with water; stir until smooth. Stir in sugar. Drizzle over cookies.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


