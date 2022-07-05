Clarion County YMCA Announces Free Memberships for Area Seventh Graders

CLARION, Pa. – Seventh grade students in Clarion County now have more opportunities for healthy activities and fun with friends. The Clarion County YMCA is now offering all local seventh grade students free YMCA memberships throughout their 7th grade year.

As youth begin to face the many challenges of adolescence, they are more likely to begin distancing themselves from formal organizations, friends, and family, and to experiment with unhealthy and illegal behaviors.

The 7th Grade Membership Initiative is an opportunity for the Y to engage, cultivate, and connect with youth at a time that is most crucial to their development.

The free YMCA youth membership is open to any seventh-grader in the area regardless of school district or type of schooling. All youth in seventh grade are welcome.

“At the Y, we work every day to help children and teens set and achieve their personal and educational goals in settings where they can have a sense of belonging and feel comfortable exploring new interests and passions. We are proud to partner with the Pennsylvania State Alliance of YMCAs in promoting the 7th Grade Membership Initiative, which provides a FREE membership to all 7th Graders in the area,” said Michelle Murray, Scenic Rivers Association Marketing and Membership Director.

Registration for the 7th Grade Initiative program is easy. Students simply need to bring proof of 7th Grade status (a roster or report card), along with a parent or guardian to the Y.

Upon completion of the application process, the FREE membership will be awarded. Membership must be redeemed while the student is a current 7th grader or entering their 7th-grade year. All 7th-grade memberships expire at the end of the 7th-grade year.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.