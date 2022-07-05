Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with CenClear
Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 11:07 AM
CenClear currently has multiple positions available within Clarion County.
Positions include:
- Mental Health Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)
- Behavioral Health Technicians (BHT)
- Behavioral Consultant providing Applied Behavioral Analysis
- Drug & Alcohol Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)
These positions are full and part-time with excellent salaries!
Excellent Benefits!!
- Medical Benefits
- 401K (7% Match)
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Paid Time Off
- Professional Training Opportunities
- Mid-Year Appreciation Pay
- Advancement Opportunities
- Employee Assistance Program
- Cell Phone Discount
- Paid Holidays
- Life Insurance
Apply today at www.cenclear.org.
CenClear is an equal opportunity employer and service provider that does not discriminate on any basis including a person’s age, sex, color, race, disability, religious creed, lifestyle, or source of payment.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.