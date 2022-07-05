 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with CenClear

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 11:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

CenClear currently has multiple positions available within Clarion County.

Positions include:

  • Mental Health Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)
  • Behavioral Health Technicians (BHT)
  • Behavioral Consultant providing Applied Behavioral Analysis
  • Drug & Alcohol Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)

These positions are full and part-time with excellent salaries!

Excellent Benefits!!

  • Medical Benefits
  • 401K (7% Match)
  • Tuition Reimbursement
  • Paid Time Off
  • Professional Training Opportunities
  • Mid-Year Appreciation Pay
  • Advancement Opportunities
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Cell Phone Discount
  • Paid Holidays
  • Life Insurance

Apply today at www.cenclear.org.

CenClear is an equal opportunity employer and service provider that does not discriminate on any basis including a person’s age, sex, color, race, disability, religious creed, lifestyle, or source of payment.


