Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with CenClear

CenClear currently has multiple positions available within Clarion County.

Positions include:

Mental Health Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)

Behavioral Health Technicians (BHT)

Behavioral Consultant providing Applied Behavioral Analysis

Drug & Alcohol Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)

These positions are full and part-time with excellent salaries!

Excellent Benefits!!

Medical Benefits

401K (7% Match)

Tuition Reimbursement

Paid Time Off

Professional Training Opportunities

Mid-Year Appreciation Pay

Advancement Opportunities

Employee Assistance Program

Cell Phone Discount

Paid Holidays

Life Insurance

Apply today at www.cenclear.org.

