Fireworks Light Up the Sky at ‘I Love Clarion’ Celebration

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The ‘I Love Clarion’ celebration captivated audiences of all ages with activities, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display at the Clarion Mall on Sunday evening. 

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The event started on Sunday, July 3, at 7:00 p.m. with the presentation of colors and The National Anthem.

Live music by ‘The Wrangler Band’ kicked off at 7:45 p.m. before fireworks capped off the night starting at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The fireworks were provided by Pyrotecnico.

For ProPoint Media’s complete “I Love Clarion fireworks gallery, visit: https://galleries.propointmedia.com/iloveclarion2022


