George Freeman, Farmers Bank Board Member for Half a Century, Passes Away at 93

George W. Freeman passed away on July 2nd.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan Ditty Freeman.

George and Joan were married on July 2, 1951 and are now peacefully reunited.

George was born on August 16, 1930 in St. Petersburg and was the son of Ralph and Besse Freeman.

He had two older sisters Sarah Ginder, of East Palestine, Ohio and Marilouise Williams of Oil City. Both have preceded him.

George and Joan had three sons, George (husband Mar) of Jacksonville, Florida, Robert (wife Lisa) of Lancaster, and David (wife Bonnie) of Knox. In addition, they had six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

George served in the Air Force.

At the end of the Korean Conflict, he returned to Knox and began a long relationship with the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton where he retired from the board of directors after serving for 53 years.

He was a long time member of the American Legion and the Knox Lions Club.

In 2012, he was the Lions Club Knox Horsethief Days Citizen of the Year.

The real passion in his life was his tree farm where it was always a good day to be in the woods.

He enjoyed pruning trees, planting seedlings, removing invasive species, and working in the woods.

All of his hard work resulted in him being voted the National Tree Farmer of the year by the U. S. Forestry Service 1998.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursdsay, July 7, 2022 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 10-10:45 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox.

The Knox Lions Club will hold a serve at 3:45 p.m. and Masonic Lodge #550 of Knox will hold a service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

The Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox will accord military honors at 11 a.m. Friday at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will follow in the church on Friday with Reverend Doug Dyson officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of George W. Freeman to the Knox Area Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 636, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to George’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.