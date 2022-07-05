Jeanne L. Nairn

 

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1RwPd1MfXjYmzsE4Jeanne L. Nairn, 77, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sunday July 3, 2022 at UPMC – Northwest in Seneca after a courageous battle surrounded by her family.

Born Dec. 12, 1944 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. & Mary A. Rhoades Minich.

Jeanne was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was employed for many years as a corrections officer with the Venango County Prison and had also worked for the school district in the cafeteria and as a crossing guard.

Jeanne delivered the Derrick for several years and was also employed at the Blair Call Center.

She was married to David A. Nairn and he preceded her in death.

Jeanne had attended Calvary United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters: Tami Fulmer & her husband Chris of Oil City, Toni Weis & her husband Kevin of Cranberry Twp.; 5 grandchildren: Stephen McCauley, Sarah McCauley, Abby Weis, Dane Weis and Devin Horne.

She is also survived by her brother, Bruce Whitaker of Cresaptown, MD, and close friend and neighbor, Brian Hall and his children Morgan and Jorden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Shawn Horne.

Friends will be received from 11:30 A.M.-1:30 P.M. Tuesday July 5 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Larry Deal, Presiding.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Venango County Humane Society

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


