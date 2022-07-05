Jessie Manners-Divins, 69, of Strattanville, died early Monday afternoon, June 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones, following an aggressive battle with cancer.

Born in Dubois on September 6, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Charlotte Fuller Manners.

She was a 1970 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and obtained her cosmetology license from Pennsylvania School of Cosmetology in Dubois.

On April 1, 2014 she married David Divins in Las Vegas, Nevada. He survives.

Early in her career she worked as a cosmologist and then as a flagger for S & S Communications prior to her illness.

She enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband, collecting blue glass, gems and decorative rocks, working in her flower garden and watching the Steelers.

Those surviving in addition to her husband, Dave, are her sons; Chad (Shannon) Laborde, Eric (Maria) Laborde: stepsons,Joshua Divins and Ricky Over; stepdaughters, Brandy Shreckengost, Trisha Zanaglio and Crystal Davis; grandchildren, Jacob and Brock Laborde and Darriene London; great grandchild, Jaxtyn London; and her mother in law, Chiyoko Card.

Jess is also survived by a dear cousin, MaryAnn Swarmer, whom she held dear to her.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Manners; and her father in law, Charles Card.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 1-2 PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 2PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Clarion PAWS.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

