Michael J. Dutko

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tUkzY9TX1h58yMichael J. Dutko, 67, of Stoneboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022.

He was born on September 24, 1954 in Fort Monroe, VA; a son of Michael Dutko, Jr. and Maryetta (Waldman) Dutko.

Michael was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He worked for PennDot for many years until his retirement.

Michael enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Elks B.P.O.E. Greenville Lodge 145.

He enjoyed announcing the Lakeview High School Boys and Girls Basketball games and car racing events.

Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 25 years, Sandy (Langiotti) Dutko, whom he married on July 12, 1997; mother, Maryetta Dutko; daughters, Abbey Ferringer of Stoneboro and Anna Irvine (Matthew) of Central, SC; grandchildren, Emmalyn, James, and Mara; one sister, Ann Breth (Brian) of Calabash, NC; and one sister-in-law, Tina Dutko of Calabash, NC.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, James Dutko; and sister, Mary Beth McDonough.

Receiving of friends and family will be held at Rose and Black Funeral Home, Inc., Stoneboro on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 10am-12pm and memorial service to directly follow with Pastor Randy Ritchey officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Stoneboro.

To share memories and online condolences please go to www.roseandblackfh.com.


