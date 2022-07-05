Police: Missing 13-Year-Old Templeton Girl Found

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A missing 13-year-old Templeton girl has been found following a brief search on Sunday evening.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the Templeton, Armstrong County girl was reported missing around 8:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. She was believed to be with a known 18-year-old Armstrong County male.

According to a representative of PSP Kittanning, the girl was found later Sunday evening.

