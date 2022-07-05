Rick A. “Ricky” Renninger, 67, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Born in Franklin on February 15, 1955 he was the son of Shirley Green Renninger and the late Robert Renninger.

Rick proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Ricky enjoyed the outdoors especially camping, hunting and fishing and was a fan of John Wayne movies.

Surviving is his mother, Shirley Renninger of Franklin; a daughter, Kalii Winters and her husband Travis of Franklin; a sister, Deb Norcross of Franklin; a brother, Steven Renninger of Baltimore, MD; five grandchildren, Kylee Storm, Rylee Storm, Nichalos Storm, Skylynn Storm, Kynley Winters; a great-granddaughter, Braylyn Judson; a nephew, Aaron Norcross and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no visitation or services.

Rick will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to his family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

