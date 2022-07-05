Rick’s Racing Roundup: Local Tracks Pay Out Big Money Over Holiday Weekend

KNOX, Pa. – While many tracks were idle for the holiday weekend, a few tracks had specials and treated fans to some great racing.

(Pictured above: New York invader Erick Rudolph on his way to a big pay day at Knox Raceway. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

The newly reopened Knox Raceway presented its second race of the season this past Saturday with the BRP Modified Tour headlining the card.

A nice field of 27 modifieds was joined by the RUSH sprint cars and the RUSH modifieds.

During Modified Tour action, it was all Erik Rudolph as he dominated the action. The New York invader took over $5,300 in winnings out of Clarion County after winning his heat, the 35-lap feature, and the special 358 dash to close out the evening.

Gale Ruth Jr. was the winner of the RUSH sprint car feature and Justin Shea won the RUSH modified feature.

Racing returns to Knox Raceway on Sunday, July 24 when the Alleghany Sprint Tour makes its first appearance of the season for the Big Mav Classic. The RUSH sprints return along with micro sprints and junior sprints will also be on the card, making for a sprint car quadruple-header. Racing for this event is slated for 6:00 p.m.

Tri-City Raceway was another track that celebrated the 4th of July with plenty of racing. After practice on Thursday, there was plenty of racing action on Saturday and Sunday at the Venango County oval.

Jeremiah Shingledecker was the big winner on the weekend as he swept the modified action on the weekend by winning the small block feature Friday and the 35 BRP Tour race on Sunday night.

In the Penn Ohio Stock car series, it was Chris Schneider who took home the big money in the $5000 to win feature on Sunday. Sprint car winners were Brandon Spithaler, who made his first visit of the season to the Raceway, a good one, by winning Saturday night. Sye Lynch of Apollo took home the $4000 top prize on Sunday night.

After scoring his first win earlier this season in West Virginia, Franklin’s Blaze Myers backed it up with his second win of the season and first at his home track Tri-City Sunday night with the RUSH wingless sprint cars. Tri-City will be back in action this Sunday with a regular four-division program featuring the 410 sprints and small block modifieds.

(Pictured above: Franklin’s Blaze Myers in victory lane at Tri-City Raceway. Photo by Scott Goodman.)

Sharon Speedway returns to action this Saturday night with the Bill Forney Memorial featuring the RUSH late models and wingless sprint cars. RUSH modifieds, UMP modifies, and pro stocks will round out the card.

The following Saturday, the Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals will take center stage, one of the most anticipated stock car races of the season in western Pennsylvania.

The all-new Lockhart Raceway kart track in Seneca continues to get rave reviews with kart racers coming from all over to compete at the new state-of-the-art facility. Located off of Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, racing action takes place on Thursdays and Saturdays and you can get more info on the new track at lockhartraceway.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.