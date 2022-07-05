Say What?!: Florida Golfer Calmly Takes Shot While Alligator Approaches

PUNTA GORDA, Florida – An alligator was caught on camera approaching a group of golfers on a Florida course while a member of the party nonchalantly took his shot.

A video posted to Facebook by Melissa Walsh shows her husband, Michael West, lining up and taking his shot at the Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club in Punta Gorda while ignoring the alligator approaching him from the rear.

