Area Man to Host Second Annual Dog Days of Summer Party

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – In anticipation of a new summer tradition for the area, an area man is seeking vendors as Dog Days of Summer kicks off its second annual event on Saturday, July 9, at the Venango County Fairgrounds.

“I’m trying to create a yearly event for the community to enjoy, and to try to get local businesses another outlet to sell their products,” said organizer Zachary Marsh, who is also a veteran of the 112th Infantry Regiment.

Marsh is bringing back the event after a successful go-around last year and is still looking for additional vendors for the event. There is no fee to set up, and those interested can contact Marsh at [email protected]

The event has a $5.00 cover charge and will be highlighted with BBQ, vendors, axe throwing, and a cornhole tournament.

The cornhole tournament, organized by Jay Exley and Tina Exley, has a $10.00 entry fee and is a blind draw format. Sign-ups will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The winner will receive a 100% payout.

The party continues into the night as the Venango County Fairgrounds–located at 867 Mercer Road, in Franklin–welcomes local band Dead Level, starting at 8:00 p.m.

“Last year, I held Dog Days of Summer at the Coon and Fox Club, and I appreciate the community support and the donations from local businesses that made last year possible,” Marsh said. “I hope more people will be able to come to enjoy it this year.”

Individuals must be at least 21 years of age to enter.

With any leftover proceeds, Marsh plans to organize a holiday ham giveaway to hand out to families in need.

“Last year was the first year doing the holiday ham giveaway,” Marsh added. “We were lucky enough to use Buffalo Street Bowling as the location to do the giveaway. Hopefully, we will be there again this winter.”

