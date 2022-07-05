 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Hurry In to Kerle Tire Company to Take Advantage of Cooper Tire Summer Rebates

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Kerle Tire - new 6-23-22CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hurry in to Kerle Tire Company today and take advantage their select Cooper Tires Summer Rebates of up to $70.00!

(Photos by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.)

The following Cooper Tires Summer rebates end on Tuesday, July 5.

Rebate Details:

$70 Rebate on Discoverer SRX, Zeon RS3-G1

Discoverer SRX
Disco SRX BLK RL new

Zeon RS3-G1
Zeon-RS3-G1-RR

$60 Rebate on CS5 Ultra Touring

CS5-Ultra-Touring-BLK-RR (1)

$40 Rebate on Endeavor Plus

Endeavor Plus RL1 (1) (1) new

Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Kerle Tire - New

KERLE Tire-New

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

Kerle tire NEW

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.