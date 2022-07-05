 

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop on Route 208 Results in DUI Arrest

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police,Car,At,Night,,Lights,Flashing,In,SeoulArea state police responded to the following calls:

DUI Arrest in Washington Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, July 3, around 9:58 p.m., on State Route 208, near its intersection with State Route 36, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator of a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer was determined to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and subsequently taken into custody for DUI.

The suspect is listed as a 58-year-old Tionesta man.

The suspect’s name was not released.

DUI in Porter Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI on Stewart Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County, on June 10, around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect is listed as a 54-year-old Rimersburg man.

The vehicle is listed as a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado.

Theft by Deception

PSP Clarion investigated an identification theft in Perry Township, Clarion County, around 8:00 a.m. on June 14.

Police say a known victim, a 23-year-old Parker woman, had a fraudulent account set up in her name.

State police released the above reports on Monday, July 4, 2022.


