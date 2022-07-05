State Police Calls: Traffic Stop on Route 208 Results in DUI Arrest

Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI Arrest in Washington Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, July 3, around 9:58 p.m., on State Route 208, near its intersection with State Route 36, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator of a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer was determined to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and subsequently taken into custody for DUI.

The suspect is listed as a 58-year-old Tionesta man.

The suspect’s name was not released.

DUI in Porter Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI on Stewart Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County, on June 10, around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect is listed as a 54-year-old Rimersburg man.

The vehicle is listed as a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado.

Theft by Deception

PSP Clarion investigated an identification theft in Perry Township, Clarion County, around 8:00 a.m. on June 14.

Police say a known victim, a 23-year-old Parker woman, had a fraudulent account set up in her name.

State police released the above reports on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.