State Police Release Details on Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80 in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details on a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Paint Township.

Police say the crash occurred around 3:59 p.m. on Monday, June 27, as a 2021 Ford F-150XLT pickup driven by 43-year-old Leland G. Davis, of Strattanville, was traveling east in an active work zone on Interstate 80, near mile marker 60, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

As Davis’ vehicle was slowed down due to a backlog of traffic approaching a merge point, a 2021 Jeep Gladiator operated by 25-year-old Robert M. Ferruggia, of North Palm Beach, Florida, merged into the lane and struck the Ford pickup’s front right bumper.

Both vehicles continued to travel east through the work zone as there was no place to stop and exchange information. As both vehicles became clear of the work zone, Ferruggia continued to travel east fleeing the scene without exchanging information with Davis, according to police.

Davis and a passenger–39-year-old Jessica L. Davis, of Strattanville–were using seat belts and were not injured.

The Ford sustained minor damage in the form of tire rub marks on the front passenger wheel and fender.

Ferruggia was not injured; he was using a seat belt.

His Jeep did not sustain any damage.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, July 4, 2022.

