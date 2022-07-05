 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sligo Man Promoted in Navy Reenlistment Ceremony

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

290107251_1040995633211242_778355655533944883_n (1)NEWPORT, R.I. (EYT) – A Sligo man is moving up the ranks in the United States Navy. 

(Photo: MA1 Cody Ballinger (left) is sworn in by Installation Security Officer Lt.j.g. Adam Levine.)

Former Sligo native and Union High School graduate Cody Ballinger reenlisted in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony held on Wednesday, June 29, aboard the USS Constitution at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, in Newport, Rhode Island.

He earned the rank of Master-At-Arms, a ship’s senior rating, carrying the rank of petty officer first class.

Ballinger will mark 11 years of service in December.

He serves as a watch commander in the installation security department.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.