Sligo Man Promoted in Navy Reenlistment Ceremony

NEWPORT, R.I. (EYT) – A Sligo man is moving up the ranks in the United States Navy.

(Photo: MA1 Cody Ballinger (left) is sworn in by Installation Security Officer Lt.j.g. Adam Levine.)

Former Sligo native and Union High School graduate Cody Ballinger reenlisted in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony held on Wednesday, June 29, aboard the USS Constitution at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, in Newport, Rhode Island.

He earned the rank of Master-At-Arms, a ship’s senior rating, carrying the rank of petty officer first class.

Ballinger will mark 11 years of service in December.

He serves as a watch commander in the installation security department.

