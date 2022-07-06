The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.