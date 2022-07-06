Carmelita Ann Denowski (Tarr), formerly of Reno, PA, passed away June 27, 2022 at Akron General Hospital, surrounded by family, at the age of 81.

She was preceded by her parents and sister, Tonia Lesh (Tarr), who lived with her for many years.

Born October 8,1940 in Franklin, PA to George E. Tarr and Anna Eileen Tarr (Saltzman) of Reno, PA, Carmie was the second of eight children.

She graduated from Rocky Grove High School with honors.

Following high school she worked for several years at Prudential Insurance in Oil City, PA before adventure called her to relocate to California, where she worked at UCLA.

Carmielita “Carmie” met her husband, Jon Denowski, in Los Angeles.

They were married June 19, 1965 in Culver City, CA. in St. Augustine Church, across the street from MGM studios.

The family relocated many times: from Los Angeles, CA, to Santa Monica, CA and Northridge, CA then to Reno, PA, Lucinda and Oil City, PA and then to Warren, PA.

Following their years in Warren, they moved to Orangeburg, SC and then 7,600 miles to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia for a number of years.

After returning to the US, the family settled in Reno, where Carmie worked at Vo-Tech in Oil City.

Next they moved to Pittsburgh for a short time and then to Murrysville, PA, for years and finally, Fairlawn, OH, where Carmie worked for an Insurance Agency before retiring.

Fiercely intelligent, Carmie was a gifted artist and possessed a quick wit and lively sense of humor that drew people to her and put them at ease.

She cared deeply for her family, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and took great pride in her home, using her artistic skills and imagination to create charming surroundings both inside and out.

She read voraciously, loved old movies, cooking and had the rare ability to listen and offer comfort when it was needed.

Carmelita was the force that held her immediate family together, a vital presence for her siblings, and her loss will be felt deeply by all who loved her.

Carmelita is survived by her husband, Jon; her sons, Scott and Joel, daughter-in-law; Monica; and grandsons, Logan and Owen, all of Akron, OH.

She also leaves behind 4 brothers and 2 sisters: George & Debbie (Baker) Tarr of Reno, PA, Thomas Tarr & Susan (Singer) Tarr of Titusville, John and Cinda (Bimber) Tarr of Warren, PA, Maria Tarr & Lynn Muschick of Franklin, PA, Kim Tarr of Reno, PA, and Michelle Tarr of Ambridge, PA; former sister-in-law Jane Tarr of Las Vegas, NV; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family across the country.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of LIfe at the Social Hall at 104 7th St., Reno, PA 16343, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm on July 23rd 2022.

Please feel free to share memories or offer condolences via her Tribute Wall at https://www.eckardbaldwin.com/obituary/Carmelita-Denowski.

