 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Celebration of Life Set for Orville (Orv) Lerch

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-BmbDlDTon9f_1442x1043Scott, Matt, Tiffany and Brandon Lerch invite friends of their late father, Orville (Orv) Lerch to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at The Haskell House, 500 Main Street, Clarion, from 5PM to 7PM on Monday July 11th.

Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

Orv passed to be with his Lord and Savior on December 24, 2020 at the age of 85.

His full obituary can be found at:

https://www.exploreclarion.com/2020/12/28/well-known-businessman-orville-harford-lerch-passes-away-at-age-85/.

Since his death, a new scholarship has been endowed by friends and family in Orv’s name: The Clarion Rotary Orville H Lerch 4H Scholarship.

The $1000 scholarship is to be awarded annually to a Clarion County student who is a 4H member, achieves high marks in academics, participates in school activities and is engaged in the community.

The first recipient of the scholarship is Regina Snyder, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate who will advance her studies in equine therapeutics at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Penna.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.