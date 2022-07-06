Celebration of Life Set for Orville (Orv) Lerch

Scott, Matt, Tiffany and Brandon Lerch invite friends of their late father, Orville (Orv) Lerch to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at The Haskell House, 500 Main Street, Clarion, from 5PM to 7PM on Monday July 11th.

Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

Orv passed to be with his Lord and Savior on December 24, 2020 at the age of 85.

His full obituary can be found at:



Since his death, a new scholarship has been endowed by friends and family in Orv’s name: The Clarion Rotary Orville H Lerch 4H Scholarship.

The $1000 scholarship is to be awarded annually to a Clarion County student who is a 4H member, achieves high marks in academics, participates in school activities and is engaged in the community.

The first recipient of the scholarship is Regina Snyder, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate who will advance her studies in equine therapeutics at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Penna.



