Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Cookie Delight

Ingredients

1 tube (16-1/2 ounces) refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened



1 cup confectioners’ sugar1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided3 cups cold 2% milk1 package (3.9 ounces) of instant chocolate pudding mix1 package (3.4 ounces) of instant vanilla pudding mixOptional: Chopped nuts and miniature semisweet chocolate chips or chocolate curls

Directions

-Let cookie dough stand at room temperature for five to 10 minutes to soften. Press into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° until golden brown, 14 to 16 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in 1-3/4 cups whipped topping. Spread over crust.

-In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mixes for two minutes. Spread over cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping. Sprinkle with nuts and miniature semisweet chocolate chips if desired.

-Cover and refrigerate until firm, for eight hours or overnight.

