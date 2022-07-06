Clarion County’s Imagination Library, Mechanistic Brewing to Host ‘Brews, Books, & Bids’

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County Imagination Library Committee, in partnership with Mechanistic Brewing, will host Brews, Books, and Bids on Saturday, August 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the brewery on Liberty Street, in Clarion.

The highlight of the event is the silent auction featuring small furniture pieces painted by local artists on the theme of their favorite children’s book. Bidding begins at 5:00 p.m. and closes promptly at 8:00 pm.

Drink specials, music by DJ Espo & C-93, Book Basket Raffles, 50/50, and children’s activities round out the evening. Food will be available for purchase from Wild Rose Bread Co., and treats from Ice-O.

Proceeds from last year’s Brews, Books, and Bids raised enough money to provide 750 books to local children.

If you are an artist interested in donating your talent and creating a piece for the auction, please contact Melissa Fulton at (814) 226-8760 or email [email protected]

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that sends books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Dolly started her Imagination Library for the children of her home county, Seiver, Tennessee. Her vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month.

Today, her program spans five countries and gifts over 1 million free books each month to children around the world.

Since 2017, children in Clarion County have been the recipients of those books. Thanks to United Way of Clarion County and its many supporters, over 550 children, ages birth to 5 years, have received books in their mailbox each month through the Clarion County Imagination Library program—almost 15,000 books have been distributed.

Books are 100% free to enrolled children because United Way of Clarion County has secured funds from generous donors and through fundraising events to cover the cost of the books and the shipping fees.

Registration forms can be picked up at any of the local public libraries: Redbank Valley Public Library, Knox Public Library, Foxburg Free Library, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, and Clarion Free Library.

If you would like to get involved with the United Way’s Imagination Library Committee, please call 814-226-8760 or by email at [email protected]

Donations can be mailed to United Way of Clarion County PO Box 207, Clarion, PA 16214 or made online at United Way’s website – www.UWClarionCo.org.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.