Featured Local Job: Automotive Service Advisor

Clarion Ford Chrysler currently has an opening for an Automotive Service Advisor.

Duties include:

Overseeing operations in an auto service unit to ensure compliance with quality standards

Contacting clients and schedule them to bring vehicles to their unit for repairs

Overseeing the inspection of automobiles to identify faulty components and facilitate the process for repairs

Supervising the activities of automotive service technicians to ensure efficient job performance and timely repairs

Maintaining accurate record of all accounts and relevant financial information

Monitoring inventory to regulate and ensure availability of required vehicle parts

Ensuring automotive service staff comply with environmental laws and regulations

Overseeing the procurement of vehicle parts, automotive equipment, and various other items required in an auto service department

Evaluating the performance of automotive service staff in order to acknowledge efficient employees and guide underperforming ones

Listening to client complaints and assisting in addressing their issues and resolving challenges

Overseeing the disposal of wastes such as used engine oil and soot to ensure adherence to health and safety laws

Assigning and scheduling work duties to auto service staff according to their skills

Following up with customers to obtain feedback and ensure they are satisfied with the received service

Attending workshops and studying relevant publications to stay up-to-date with developments in the automotive service industry

Benefits include medical insurance and paid time off.

To apply, please call 814-297-6233 or email [email protected]

